Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana hosts U93 for ‘Radiothon’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana hosted U93 for a 12-hour “Radiothon” on Friday.

Families, volunteers, and community partners shared the story of how Ronald McDonald House Charities impacts our local community. The goal is to get 100 new House Hero donors to support the charity.

House Heroes make is possible to keep families together as their children undergo treatment.

“We are so grateful to be able to provide this space for families at no cost to them,” says Kierstin Miller, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House. “We know they are going through one of their hardest times of their lives. And for us to be able to offer a hot meal or a shower or laundry services means everything to us.”

To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.