MI congressman Fred Upton responds to death threats

Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan congressman Fred Upton received dial-in death threats after voting for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Congressman Upton said that more than 2,200 phone calls came into his district offices this week, and that dozens were deemed dangerous and handed over to law enforcement.

The list included one profanity laced voice mail that Rep. Upton made public: “I hope you f**king die. I hope your F**king family dies. I hope everybody on your f**king staff dies, you f**king piece of f**king sh*t. Traitor.”

Upton says he hasn’t seen or heard anything like it during his 34-years in Congress. “Yes, we’ve had threats before, but nothing ever like this in terms of the volume that we got, and the vitriol that’s been sent at me.”

The congressman continued to appear in public Friday. He spoke at a gathering in Benton Harbor about his support of the infrastructure bill.

Upton was one of 13 House Republicans who crossed over to support the legislation. That’s apparently the very thing that brought the crush of calls.

In a flame-fanning Facebook post, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene chided all 13 for supporting “Joe Biden’s communist takeover of America”

The post goes on to list phone numbers for each of the cross-over congressional Republicans.

“An ugly time, a toxic time, and really unfortunate because it’s not what we stand for as a democracy. We always have a difference of ideas, but these ideas should not be leading to violence or threats,” Upton told 16 News Now.

Threats were also made against New York Congressman Andrew Garbarino. On Friday, a Long Island man was arrested and charged with making a death threat in that case.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.