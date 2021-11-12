“Mayor Pete” debuts on Amazon Prime

(WNDU) - You can now learn all about former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Amazon Prime.

A documentary called “Mayor Pete” goes inside the campaign of then-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. It chronicles his rise from Navy officer, to mayor, to his race for the White House.

“An interesting psychological portrait of what it’s like to be an American politician,” says Jesse Moss, director of “Mayor Pete.” “You know, how do you be yourself and also answer to the news media, to the voters, and remain true? I think that’s a fascinating dance that you see Pete go through in this film. And I think it’s a portrait, a historical portrait of a gay couple that we haven’t seen in politics before.”

Buttigieg is currently serving as Transportation Secretary in the Biden administration.

