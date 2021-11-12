Advertisement

“Mayor Pete” debuts on Amazon Prime

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg brushed off anti-gay chants from some hecklers who interrupted...
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg brushed off anti-gay chants from some hecklers who interrupted his Iowa events Tuesday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - You can now learn all about former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Amazon Prime.

A documentary called “Mayor Pete” goes inside the campaign of then-presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. It chronicles his rise from Navy officer, to mayor, to his race for the White House.

“An interesting psychological portrait of what it’s like to be an American politician,” says Jesse Moss, director of “Mayor Pete.” “You know, how do you be yourself and also answer to the news media, to the voters, and remain true? I think that’s a fascinating dance that you see Pete go through in this film. And I think it’s a portrait, a historical portrait of a gay couple that we haven’t seen in politics before.”

Buttigieg is currently serving as Transportation Secretary in the Biden administration.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Richey
29-year-old found dead in the woods in Elkhart County has been identified
Authorities in Elkhart are investigating what they call an "unusual" death.
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit investigating after body found in woods
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
More than a week after falling less than 100 votes short of renewing the district’s referendum,...
Superintendent of Concord Community Schools speaks out for first time since failing to renew referendum

Latest News

You might have started seeing the leaves pile up in your front yard the past few days, so it’s...
Leaf collection continues in South Bend and Mishawaka
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Wintry Weekend for Michiana
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
16 News Now's Jack Springgate gives an update on leaf pickup in South Bend/Mishawaka after...
Leaf pickup underway in South Bend & Mishawaka
New Carlisle residents protest in South Bend
Some New Carlisle residents are unhappy with St. Joseph County’s redistricting plan