Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Goshen

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway early Saturday morning.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 33 (Lincolnway East) and Kercher Road. When officers arrived, they found witnesses attempting life-saving measures on a 51-year-old man, identified as Michael S. Brown of Syracuse, who had been struck by a vehicle after he entered the roadway.

Paramedics arrived and took over care of Brown, but he died a short time later.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

