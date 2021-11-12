A look inside the renovated main branch of SJCPL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two years of construction, renovations are finished on the main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library.

The grand opening will take place on Sunday, and 16 Morning News Now got a peak inside on Friday.

In addition to plenty of study rooms and lounge areas, there are spaces for young adults to relax and read.

The teen area has a ping pong table, board games and gaming computers.

And for younger kids, there is a ‘Tiny Town,’ complete with a grocery store, auto shop, café, and animal rescue.

“We really thought of our youngest readers when we designed Tiny Town,” said Marissa Gebhard, the communications manager. “It gives them a place to not only read, but also explore, attend stories in the Story House.”

The library will be open from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday for the grand opening.

Guests will be able to take tours every 30 minutes.

A performance by the Thalea String Quartet will take place at 2 p.m.

