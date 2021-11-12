Leaf collection continues in South Bend and Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re starting to see those leaves come down in droves around Michiana even though many of them tried to hold on as long as they could.

With leaves coming off the trees later than usual this year, South Bend leaf crews are making extra passes through some neighborhoods.

Even if you see them come through your neck of the woods early, they’ll still be back on their scheduled days.

You might have started seeing the leaves pile up in your front yard the past few days, so it’s time to rake them up and get them to the curb.

Zones 1-4 on the west side of the St. Joseph River as well as zone 5 east of the river already had their first pass. The public works director says they’re already getting leaves picked up in zone 6ahead of schedule.

“Because we’re ahead of schedule we’ll jump into the next zone and actually back to previous zones and make additional passes but always want to make sure that people rest assured if we have a certain date, we will be here on that date,” said South Bend Public Works Director Eric Horvath.

So no need to feel like you’re getting passed up if your leaves aren’t out when a truck goes by, as long as they’re by the curb on your scheduled pickup date.

“They’ll see us out in an area and be like, ‘Oh my God, they’re not supposed to be here until tomorrow.’ They freak out because they didn’t get their leaves out yet. If we say we’re going to be there on the 16th and we’re there on the 15th, we’ll be back on the 16th,” Horvath said.

Mishawaka residents are reminded to have their leaves out for pickup the day before their regular trash days. Service might be disrupted slightly on Thanksgiving weekend due to the holiday.

“Put them in the tree line if you have a tree line. Make sure they’re free of sticks and debris that could damage the equipment and just have them out the day before your trash pickup in Mishawaka. That’s the day we’ll be in your area,” said Mishawaka Street Commissioner Tim Ryan.

You can get a live look at where leaf collection trucks have been, where they’re at now, and where they’re going next on the front page of the City of South Bend website.

Find more info on Mishawaka’s pickup by heading to the street maintenance tab on their website.

Now St. Joseph County officials are meeting with the company they work with to pick up leaves on Monday.

Make sure to keep sticks, twigs, rocks, and anything else that is not a leaf out of your collection pile, no matter who’s picking it up.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.