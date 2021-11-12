Lawsuit over Benton Harbor water seeks class-action status

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan and local officials have been targeted in a lawsuit over high levels of lead in Benton Harbor’s drinking water.

The lawsuit was filed this week in federal court. It accuses the state and city of “deliberate indifference” in their response to the problem, which began to emerge in 2018.

Doretha Braziel, one of many Benton Harbor residents in the lawsuit, says she only recently became aware that she should avoid drinking the water.

Michigan has been supplying free bottled water for weeks and is pledging to help Benton Harbor replace lead service lines outside homes. Lead has been leaching from old pipes, although chemicals to reduce corrosion have been applied.

For more details on the lawsuit, click here.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/12/2021 1:16:21 PM (GMT -5:00)