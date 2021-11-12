Kyle Hamilton out against Virginia, hopes to play again this season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kyle Hamilton will still be on the sidelines in Charlottesville, as he continues to work through a knee injury.

Hamilton injured his knee almost three weeks ago against USC.

He still has not gotten medical clearance from the Irish doctors to be back on the field.

Instead, he’s been putting on his coach hat on the sidelines helping out the defense.

Hamilton is still in the weight room as he works his way back.

This afternoon, head coach Brian Kelly put to rest any rumors about his star safety’s return.

“Kyle is not cleared medically to play,” Kelly said. “Once he’s cleared medically to play, he has every intention of playing. He just hasn’t been cleared yet. So, once our doctors give him the the clearance — he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do. I just want to make sure it’s clear that this isn’t a young man that doesn’t want to play or that he’s protecting himself for the NFL Draft or a bunch of that stuff. Here’s a guy that’s in the weight room, he’s doing all the things that an engaged captain of our football team would do, but he’s just not cleared right now. He’s dealing with an injury that takes time and it’s taken more time. Like I said, when our medical people clear him, he’ll be back.”

Kelly praised how great of a teammate he’s been to everyone over the last couple of weeks.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.