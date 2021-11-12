Advertisement

Kevin Austin’s rise to reliable receiver

By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has been waiting to see what Kevin Austin could do and this year he’s finally delivered.

After missing the last couple of seasons due to off the field issues and nagging injuries, Austin has catapulted himself into Notre Dame’s top receiver.

Even this season has been a roller coaster for Austin.

He jumped out of the gate against Florida State with 91 yards, but was held catchless against Purdue.

Austin had just one catch against Cincinnati, but then six for 139 yards against Navy.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says that Austin has finally gotten to the point of what they were expecting from him all along.

“I love Kevin Austin,” Kelly said. “He’s an awesome kid. But you got to do the little things the right way. And it was a struggle for him to understand nutrition and understand sleep and understand all the things that you need to do to be the best version of yourself. We’ve gradually knocked that wall down. It’s taken time. And longer than it should have, quite frankly. But I think we’ve crossed that bridge and we’re getting, well, you can see it. The way he runs. His hand-eye coordination. It’s just the guy that we expected him to be. And it’s taken some time and it’s finally gotten to the point where he recognizes that.”

Austin and the Irish take on Virginia this Saturday at 7:30 on ABC.

