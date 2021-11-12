Homecoming parade for 3-year-old boy who beat the odds

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctors said he likely would not survive, but he did.

Jacob Cornett, age 3, of Grovertown, and his mother, Amanda Minix, miraculously survived a car accident on September 7 in Plymouth.

Minix said the sun was bright that morning, when she hit a garbage truck that was stopped in the middle of the road.

Jacob suffered spinal cord damage and broken bones in his neck.

Minix broke her hip and socket.

Both were airlifted to nearby hospitals.

“I had no clue that this was going on because I had a chest tube in, and the doctor told my parents to not let me know until they got the chest tube out, the severity of his injuries, because he was only given a 20 percent chance of making it out of surgery,” Minix said.

If Jacob did survive, doctors said he would likely be paralyzed on his left side.

The two were separated for several weeks as they recovered.

“The social worker came in and said ‘we think the best therapy for you would be to be with your son’ and I just broke down crying and I am like, ‘thank you, that’s what I need,’” Minix said.

Jacob started improving and his progress stunned doctors.

“We had a whole lot of folks praying. People all over the United States,” said Jacob’s grandfather, Clayton Minix.

“But God answered everybody’s prayers and Jacob’s will to fight to get better,” Minix said.

Guess what?

After being in a hospital room for 66 days, Jacob walked out Riley Children’s Hospital Thursday afternoon.

You want to know the first thing Jacob did when he got home?

“Go to the fire station,” he said.

He said he wanted to thank the firefighters who helped him that day.

Jacob also reunited with his family.

On Thursday, family, friends, police officers and firefighters held a “Welcome Home Parade” for the boy.

“The entire day has just been so special and overwhelming with emotion,” Minix said.

Jacob and his mom will start rehab in Plymouth.

