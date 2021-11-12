Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chilly Friday with a Winter Blast this Weekend

We have a few more First Alert Weather Days for the weekend. Rain and snow showers will persist through Michiana into the early part of Monday. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here heading into this wintry weekend!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the South and West will create a chill in Michiana. Most of the area will see the chance for a few rain showers during the day with a high in the lower to middle 40s. By the evening we could mix in some rain and snow showers as the temperatures drop into the 30s. High of 42.

FRIDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and snow showers will persist overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s. Watch for a few icy spots on the roadways. A dusting of snow is possible on grassy surfaces. Low of 32.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and snow showers are possible downwind of Lake Michigan. A light slushy accumulation is possible in Northern areas but mainly on grassy surfaces by evening. By Saturday evening we will need to watch for a few slick spots on the roadways. High of 39.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers likely throughout the day. A clipper system will move through and behind that system into the evening and early Monday we could see some lake effect snow showers continue.A light and slushy accumulation is possible on mainly grassy surfaces. Watch for a few slick spots on the roadways. High of 38.

LONG RANGE: As the snow showers conclude early on Monday, we will see things begin to warm back up. Highs will return to the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week. Staying chilly as we enter next weekend. Kee checking back for the latest on the wintry weather for the weekend and our First Alert Weather Days.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 59

Thursday’s Low: 38

Precipitation: 0.17″

Snowfall: 0.0″

