COVID-19 vaccination rates across Michiana: Nov. 12 update

Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Nov. 12, 2021).(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Here’s the latest look at the percentage of Michiana residents who are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, county-by-county (as of Nov. 12, 2021).

INDIANA

  • Elkhart County: 43%
  • Fulton County: 41%
  • Kosciusko County: 40%
  • LaGrange County: 23%
  • LaPorte County: 52%
  • Marshall County: 44%
  • Pulaski County: 44%
  • Starke County: 39%
  • St. Joseph County: 56%

MICHIGAN

  • Berrien County: 56%
  • Cass County: 39%
  • St. Joseph County: 46%

