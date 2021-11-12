Body found off Lake Michigan in 1988 exhumed for DNA

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Michigan are trying to identify a woman’s body that was discovered in rocks off Lake Michigan more than 33 years ago.

Police this week went to a grave in Berrien County to get a DNA sample. The body washed ashore in New Buffalo on April 8, 1988.

Investigators believe the woman was 40 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 175 pounds. She was wearing jeans, a bra and black boots but no top. The woman had a porcelain bridge replacing a front tooth - dental work that was considered experimental at the time.

Anyone with information can call (269) 683-4411 or (269) 469-1500.

11/12/2021 12:49:47 PM (GMT -5:00)