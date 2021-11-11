Advertisement

Turning Colder with some of the white stuff eventually...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOUCH OF WINTER... Here it comes! We’re slowly going to turn colder the next 24 hours, and then we will have rain and snow showers off and on Friday night through the weekend. Some areas, especially lake-effect, will get a slushy inch or so at times on the grass and rooftops. With the ground being rather warm, most roads and sidewalks will stay just wet. BUT, slick areas are possible! Bit milder again by the middle of next week, but colder air appears likely to return...

Tonight: Breezy and chillier with sprinkles in spots. Clearing overnight. Low: 36, Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Some sun early, otherwise cloudy and chilly with some afternoon showers. High: 42, Wind: SW 15-25

Friday night: A mix turning to lake-effect snow showers. Maybe a slushy accumulation in spots. Low: 32

Saturday: Variably cloudy with an occasional rain or snow shower. High: 39

