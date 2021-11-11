Advertisement

Superintendent of Concord Community Schools speaks out for first time since failing to renew referendum

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - More than a week after falling less than 100 votes short of renewing the district’s referendum, Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston is sitting down to talk about it.

“The referendum did not pass. Your reaction is?”

“When you pour your heart and soul into something and then you don’t get the result that you wanted in the end, there’s some sadness that comes with that,” Funston told 16 News Now Thursday.

For Funston, some of that sadness comes from what was at stake if the referendum did not pass including not being able to fund future student programs.

“We did talk about an invest in the trades, an investment in robotics, an investment in some future oriented programming for our students that we will have to try to seek grant funding for, get creative or we won’t be able to do,” Funston says.

The referendum failing will now put a future strain on the district’s ability to replace current student laptops, which are due for some fixing.

“Typically, most school districts replace those every four years. We will probably have to push that out,” Funston says.

But most importantly, not being able to provide their teachers with higher salaries is Funston’s biggest disappointment.

“The biggest disappointment for me was not being able to deliver an increase they deserve. While many of those around us were able to do 8, 10, 12 percent, we were only able to do about four,” Funston says.

While it’s easy to dwell on the disappointment, Funston says his mission moving forward is to focus on what’s in front of him.

“We’re going to continue to work extremely hard on behalf of our students. We are going to work extremely hard to be creative, to pull off many of these opportunities we have talked about for our students. We are seeking grant opportunities. We’re doing everything we can to be able to provide the excellent education our students deserve,” Funston says.

The Concord school district does have the option to seek approval to propose a referendum as soon as next year. However, school officials say they have no plans on doing that at this time.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Elkhart are investigating what they call an "unusual" death.
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit investigating after body found in woods
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day(s) Issued for Thursday and the Weekend
The battle intensifies over pay raises for South Bend teachers
The battle intensifies over pay raises for South Bend teachers
A group of Clay HS students face charges in the juvenile system following an October fight.
4 students charged following Clay HS fight
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game

Latest News

Kayla Richey found dead in Elkhart County
29-year-old found dead in the woods in Elkhart County has been identified
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
16 News Now Investigates the death of a South Bend baby boy who we first told you about back in...
16 News Now Investigates: Answers for Asaiah
People in St. Joseph honored veterans and the centennial for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in...
Former tomb of the Unknown Soldier sentinel shares experience
16 News Now has been told that the woman found dead yesterday in Elkhart County is 29 year old...
Family says 29-year-old found dead in woods