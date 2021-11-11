Superintendent of Concord Community Schools speaks out for first time since failing to renew referendum

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - More than a week after falling less than 100 votes short of renewing the district’s referendum, Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston is sitting down to talk about it.

“The referendum did not pass. Your reaction is?”

“When you pour your heart and soul into something and then you don’t get the result that you wanted in the end, there’s some sadness that comes with that,” Funston told 16 News Now Thursday.

For Funston, some of that sadness comes from what was at stake if the referendum did not pass including not being able to fund future student programs.

“We did talk about an invest in the trades, an investment in robotics, an investment in some future oriented programming for our students that we will have to try to seek grant funding for, get creative or we won’t be able to do,” Funston says.

The referendum failing will now put a future strain on the district’s ability to replace current student laptops, which are due for some fixing.

“Typically, most school districts replace those every four years. We will probably have to push that out,” Funston says.

But most importantly, not being able to provide their teachers with higher salaries is Funston’s biggest disappointment.

“The biggest disappointment for me was not being able to deliver an increase they deserve. While many of those around us were able to do 8, 10, 12 percent, we were only able to do about four,” Funston says.

While it’s easy to dwell on the disappointment, Funston says his mission moving forward is to focus on what’s in front of him.

“We’re going to continue to work extremely hard on behalf of our students. We are going to work extremely hard to be creative, to pull off many of these opportunities we have talked about for our students. We are seeking grant opportunities. We’re doing everything we can to be able to provide the excellent education our students deserve,” Funston says.

The Concord school district does have the option to seek approval to propose a referendum as soon as next year. However, school officials say they have no plans on doing that at this time.

