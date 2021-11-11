St. Joe County Council discusses redistricting concerns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County Council says they are disappointed after the Board of Commissioners moves forward with new restricting maps.

They held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to voice their frustration.

They invited commissioners to be a part of the discussion - Derek Dieter was the only one who showed up.

The council says they were told the proposed maps would draw communities together in the interest of better representation, but the council fears the opposite may end up being the case. They fear how this might impact minorities.

Currently, each of the three commissioner districts include a portion of South Bend; the council says these districts are fair and competitive. They say redistricting is usually done in a bipartisan manner.

“From the beginning the democratic council, we have been asking the commissioners to come together and work on these maps in a bipartisan manner,” says Rafael Morton of the County Council. “We really thought that was going to happen, and next thing we knew they had hired a law firm to assist them in drawing the maps, which is okay but that effort to do this together never happened.”

The county council and commissioner Dieter are hosting a meeting next Monday from 6-8 at Charles Martin Center.

The law requires a second vote on the maps, and that’s expected to take place on November 16.

