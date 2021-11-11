Advertisement

St. Joe County Council discusses redistricting concerns

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joe County Council says they are disappointed after the Board of Commissioners moves forward with new restricting maps.

They held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to voice their frustration.

They invited commissioners to be a part of the discussion - Derek Dieter was the only one who showed up.

The council says they were told the proposed maps would draw communities together in the interest of better representation, but the council fears the opposite may end up being the case. They fear how this might impact minorities.

Currently, each of the three commissioner districts include a portion of South Bend; the council says these districts are fair and competitive. They say redistricting is usually done in a bipartisan manner.

“From the beginning the democratic council, we have been asking the commissioners to come together and work on these maps in a bipartisan manner,” says Rafael Morton of the County Council. “We really thought that was going to happen, and next thing we knew they had hired a law firm to assist them in drawing the maps, which is okay but that effort to do this together never happened.”

The county council and commissioner Dieter are hosting a meeting next Monday from 6-8 at Charles Martin Center.

The law requires a second vote on the maps, and that’s expected to take place on November 16.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill passes for Campus View Apartments.
100 Million Dollar Project to start in South Bend
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road...
Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash
The mother of three children killed in a 2018 Fulton County bus crash reunites with the lone...
Brittany Ingle & Maverik Lowe reunite for first time since 2018 Fulton County bus crash
Xfinity
Comcast customers nationwide report widespread outages Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday-Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Extended Thursday-Sunday

Latest News

Please Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots
The St. Joe County Council says they are disappointed after the Board of Commissioners moves...
St. Joe County Council discusses redistricting concerns
Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
Snowplow routes in St. Joseph Co. changing due to driver shortage
The expansion will bring about 500 new jobs to Noble County.
Forest River RV expanding to Ligonier