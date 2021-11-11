Special anniversary for South Bend Cubs as focus turns to the future

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A “diamond anniversary” is being celebrated today in South Bend.

Ten years ago, the city’s minor league baseball team was sold.

At the time, the team was called the Silver Hawks and it was sold to some guy from Chicago who had never set foot in South Bend prior to that year.

In November of 2011, Andrew Berlin held a press conference to introduce himself. “Right now, there’s 16 teams in the Midwest League. We rank third from last in attendance. That just kills me when I see that number,” he said at the time.

Berlin has since spent millions of dollars of his own money on improvements to the city-owned stadium.

In 2014, he made a deal that made the team an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

By 2017, the South Bend Cubs set an all-time franchise season attendance record by attracting more than 350,000 fans.

At a news conference today, Berlin made it clear he was by no means done making magic.

“Larger stadium, new score board, new lighting, all of this will be coming,” he told reporters.

Berlin promised that a “tremendous” investment in the stadium was coming that would likely add more seating in the stadium bowl and add an upper deck of seats as well.

“We have, of the, say 70 games that we have in a season right now, were selling out around 55 to 60-games a season. So, we are hitting capacity in a number of games and the ones that we don’t hit full capacity are usually the colder games in April maybe the beginning of May. But when school’s out, we do fill up and more people want to attend these games than we have seats. It’s our intention to meet that demand.”

Berlin today said he is still meeting with architects and that the project would likely begin after the conclusion of the baseball season in 2023.

The project will be paid for using proceeds from a Professional Sports Development Fund. The funding method was approved in 2021 by Indiana lawmakers.

It allows a portion of state sales and income taxes generated in a designated professional sports district to be placed in a special account to fund improvements. The fund can collect up to $2 million dollars per year.

In pausing to reflect on the last decade, Berlin confessed that ten years ago he was looking to buy a major league team, but none were available. Someone suggested that Berlin follow the lead of the players and start in the minors. “And just by pure destiny, South Bend was for sale.”

In 2011, the team was owned by a group of local investors led by former Governor Joseph Kernan. Berlin recalled, “we went to a game. There were just a couple hundred people there and the place didn’t look that great, and Governor Kernan joked with me that it was friends and family day. And, but as charming and as thoughtful as he was, at that time, it was kind of hard to see what we could do with this stadium. It was in a tough place in 2011.”

Berlin said that Governor Kernan was persistent and eventually the two reached an agreement. “I remember where I was standing in my home and what I was doing, and I went, clicked off my cell phone and I said, ‘I cannot believe I bought his team because I really didn’t want to at the time. But Joe convinced me this was a diamond in the rough,” Berlin recalled. “Has anyone ever tried saying no to Governor Kernan?”

Berlin said the highlight of the past decade was winning the Midwest League championship in 2019. The team had a championship ring made up for Kernan—who passed away in 2020. The ring will be presented to the Kernan family sometime next season.

Berlin said his worst memory was in June of 2019 when singer Pitbull cancelled a scheduled show at the stadium at the last minute, and Berlin had to inform the assembled crowd.

