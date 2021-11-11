Snowplow routes in St. Joseph Co. changing due to driver shortage

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - As we’re gearing up for winter weather here in Michiana, snowplow routes in St. Joseph County are changing due to a driver shortage.

Fewer highway staff means fewer plow trucks on the road, so it might take longer for trucks to clear your road or subdivision.

The St. Joseph County Highway Division has 13 seasonal part-time positions open, and its hosting open interviews for positions Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Riverside Garage in South Bend.

You can also submit applications online at the county’s website.

