Medical Moment: Understanding unusual diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Are you aware that there are more types of diabetes than just Types 1 & 2?

Type 1 is often diagnosed in children who are left dealing with a lifetime of insulin injections. Meanwhile, adults are diagnosed with type two diabetes and are treated with medications and injections.

But thousands of people don’t fall into either category, and are diagnosed with unusual forms of hard-to-treat diabetes. Now, researchers are hoping a nationwide clinical trial will help them find new treatments.

16-year-old Raquel Gebel doesn’t let anything slow her down -- that includes losing her eyesight.

Diagnosed as a five-year-old with Wolfram Syndrome, Raquel, with her mom by her side, has joined clinical trial after clinical trial in hopes of finding a way to stop this disease.

Wolfram Syndrome is often misdiagnosed as Type 1 diabetes in children. Children experience the same blood sugar problems, but according to Dr. Fumihiko Urano at the Washington University School of Medicine, “most cases are caused by a change in the single gene.”

Now there is a new nationwide clinical trial, RADIANT, which is enrolling thousands of people who fall on the diabetes spectrum. researchers hope to build a comprehensive database of genetic and clinical data, allowing doctors across the world to more easily identify atypical forms of diabetes and identify new genes associated with rare forms of the disease.

The ultimate goal: improve and save the lives of people, like Raquel, living with an unusual form of diabetes.

There is no cure for Wolfram Syndrome, just medications to treat the symptoms. Most patients die by the age of 40 unless their medical condition is managed very well. That’s why the RADIANT trial is so important. nationwide, the study is being held at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, The University of Chicago, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.