Advertisement

Local veteran surprised with ‘Hero Award’ on Veterans Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Homes For Heroes surprised a local 95-year-old Korean War and World War II veteran on Thursday.

The surprise happened during the VFW Post 360′s Veterans Day ceremony. Raymond Gervais was nominated for the “Hero Award” for not only his service to our country, but also for his continued service in the Honor Guard for local military members’ funerals.

“Ray is an example to me, as a young veteran, to look at an older veteran that has lived a life of service,” says Jim McKinnies, Homes For Heroes affiliate and Army veteran. “And we serve not for any recognition, but we serve in memory of all those that have given their ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. So, when you see a veteran like Ray serve and you hear his heartfelt reason why, it’s because of all those that did not make it back.”

Raymond served in the Navy. He was trained by the Marine Corps, the Army and the Navy.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Elkhart are investigating what they call an "unusual" death.
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit investigating after body found in woods
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day(s) Issued for Thursday and the Weekend
The battle intensifies over pay raises for South Bend teachers
The battle intensifies over pay raises for South Bend teachers
A group of Clay HS students face charges in the juvenile system following an October fight.
4 students charged following Clay HS fight
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game

Latest News

A “diamond anniversary” is being celebrated today in South Bend. Ten years ago, the city’s...
Special anniversary for South Bend Cubs as focus turns to the future
A “diamond anniversary” is being celebrated today in South Bend. Ten years ago, the city’s...
Focus turns to future on South Bend Cubs' anniversary
In Mishawaka, Homes for Heroes surprises a local 95-year-old Korean War and WWII veteran.
Mishawaka Homes for Heroes honors 95-year-old vet
Former Elkhart Mayor Dick Moore, who is the only living mayor of Elkhart that served in the...
City of Elkhart recognizes veterans in ceremony at Rice Cemetery