Local veteran surprised with ‘Hero Award’ on Veterans Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Homes For Heroes surprised a local 95-year-old Korean War and World War II veteran on Thursday.

The surprise happened during the VFW Post 360′s Veterans Day ceremony. Raymond Gervais was nominated for the “Hero Award” for not only his service to our country, but also for his continued service in the Honor Guard for local military members’ funerals.

“Ray is an example to me, as a young veteran, to look at an older veteran that has lived a life of service,” says Jim McKinnies, Homes For Heroes affiliate and Army veteran. “And we serve not for any recognition, but we serve in memory of all those that have given their ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. So, when you see a veteran like Ray serve and you hear his heartfelt reason why, it’s because of all those that did not make it back.”

Raymond served in the Navy. He was trained by the Marine Corps, the Army and the Navy.

