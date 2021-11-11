High school hoops standout signs letter of intent to play D1 ball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Commitment issues? Nope. None here.

On Wednesday, Mila Reynolds of the South Bend Washington Panthers signed her letter of intent to hoop it up at the D1 level. Her choice -- BIG 10 powerhouse, University of Maryland.

“They’re a super competitive team,” says Mila. “Obviously going to visit I definitely experienced that, even off the court. I just love all the girls; they are super competitive, they’re fun, and not only are they about business but you know they like to have fun off the court. They like to score the ball which I kind of like to do, so that’s something that went into that.”

Mila’s dad Steven -- who’s also the Panthers’ head coach -- says he’s proud of the senior for a variety of reasons.

“Mila’s my eldest -- she’s a bit of a daddy’s girl,” laughs the coach. “You know, just the way she’s carried herself and carried the program to another level has been huge. But as a dad, I’m super proud.

“She’s been a great, great kid -- now a young adult -- and I’m super proud of her.”

Mila’s commitment to the Terps has been well-received by her family to say the least. Last week her sister Amiyah verbally committed to join the program in College Park as well.

“I obviously wanted to play with her for 3 more years... but I didn’t enforce that on her a lot,” Mila says.

Even with the exciting news, Mila and the Panthers know that here’s still unfinished business in South Bend. Last season, the team came just one win shy of a state title.

“We have probably the most chemistry I’ve had with a team,” she says. “I’ve been here freshman year, sophomore, junior and now senior year so I’ve been here before so I can definitely carry my teammates up with me knowing that I’ve been there before. So hopefully they can come along.”

“This year coming off of last year’s loss -- a great summer we had,” says Coach Reynolds. “We played in a tournament in Warsaw; we went to Maryland together and really bonded, and you could see it right away when we got back that our juniors and our seniors -- along with Mila -- were just hungry.

“It’s already changed, and it’s already been beneficial for us.”

But for today, the family is happy to celebrate.

“I’m super glad that I got to do this for not only my family (and) for me, but also for the community of Washington. Just to show them that they can do something as high-level as this could be.”

