FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and breezy during the morning with scattered showers moving in by late morning. The rain will continue on and off throughout the day as the cold front moves across Michiana. Winds will be gusting upwards of 45 miles per hour at times. As the cold front exits to the East by the late afternoon, temperatures begin to fall. The 30s are expected by Friday morning. High of 58.

THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and West will create a chill in Michiana. Most of the area will see the chance for a few rain showers during the day with a high in the lower to middle 40s. By the evening we could mix in some rain and snow showers as the temperatures drop into the 30s. High of 42.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and snow showers are possible downwind of Lake Michigan. A light slushy accumulation is possible in Northern areas but mainly on grassy surfaces by evening. By Saturday evening we will need to watch for a few slick spots on the roadways. High of 39.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers likely throughout the day. A light and slushy accumulation is possible on mainly grassy surfaces. Watch for a few slick spots on the roadways. High of 36.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 10th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 58

Wednesday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.0″

