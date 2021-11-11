Advertisement

Drunk driver drives into prison main gate

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a drunk driver drove through the main gate of the state prison in Michigan City Wednesday night.

Laporte County dispatch first received a call that the driver of a Chevy Silverado was possibly driving impaired on US-421. Moments later, police received a call that the pickup had driven through the prison gate, and was eventually stopped.

Police say 62-year-old Robert Merriman Winamac had a blood-alcohol level of .14% He’s now facing a number of charges.

