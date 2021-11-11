City of Elkhart recognizes veterans in ceremony at Rice Cemetery

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart recognized veterans in a special ceremony Thursday.

Former Elkhart Mayor Dick Moore, who is the only living mayor of Elkhart that served in the military, was in attendance, along with current Mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans.

The recognition was at Rice Cemetery, where officials raised the American flag and played “Taps.”

“The veterans have literally supported America, there is no doubt about that,” Moore says. “Through all the wars, through all the events that we have been involved in, that’s what’s keep us going. There is no doubt about that. So, to come here on this day and honor them the way we do, I think that’s a little bit to do, but it is something.”

Moore also says events like these are important to show that we have not forgotten.

