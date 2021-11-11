Benton Harbor Area Schools out of deficit for first time in over a decade

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor Area Schools have been in deficit for 14 years. But now, that’s changing.

Auditors report the district ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the black for the first time in over a decade.

In June 2020, the district’s fund balance was a minus $1.2 million. By June 2021, that balance grew to $3.2 million.

One auditor says it’s “the beginning of something great for Benton Harbor.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.