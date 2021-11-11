B100 collects thank-you cards for troops overseas

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You can make a difference this holiday season with just a simple thank-you note.

Right now, B100 is collecting thank-you cards for our service members who are overseas this holiday season.

The goal is to collect 10,000 by November 17th. So far, they have received nearly 2,000.

“It’s so much fun to see cards from all over,” said Zach Miller from the B100 Morning Show. “From Goshen, to LaPorte, to Niles. All of our community members are just coming together and that’s what’s really cool.”

If you’d like to send a thank -you note to a service member overseas, you can mail or drop one off at the B100 radio station located at 237 W. Edison Road in Mishawaka.

“I can only imagine what it would be like and to have that little piece of home in their hearts and in their hands,” said Brittney Baily from the B100 Morning Show. “And they can remember why they’re fighting and the importance of why they do what they do.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.