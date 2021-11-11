Advertisement

B100 collects thank-you cards for troops overseas

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You can make a difference this holiday season with just a simple thank-you note.

Right now, B100 is collecting thank-you cards for our service members who are overseas this holiday season.

The goal is to collect 10,000 by November 17th. So far, they have received nearly 2,000.

“It’s so much fun to see cards from all over,” said Zach Miller from the B100 Morning Show. “From Goshen, to LaPorte, to Niles. All of our community members are just coming together and that’s what’s really cool.”

If you’d like to send a thank -you note to a service member overseas, you can mail or drop one off at the B100 radio station located at 237 W. Edison Road in Mishawaka.

“I can only imagine what it would be like and to have that little piece of home in their hearts and in their hands,” said Brittney Baily from the B100 Morning Show. “And they can remember why they’re fighting and the importance of why they do what they do.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Elkhart are investigating what they call an "unusual" death.
Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit investigating after body found in woods
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Day(s) Issued for Thursday and the Weekend
The battle intensifies over pay raises for South Bend teachers
The battle intensifies over pay raises for South Bend teachers
According to a police report, the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at Midwest Performance...
Niles coach sucker punches parent during youth flag football game
10 percent of students and staff in Bridgman Public Schools is quarantined due to close contact...
Dozens plea to Bridgman Public Schools for mask mandate

Latest News

Veterans Day Charles May Sr.
Veterans Day Charles May Sr.
Veterans Day Scott R
Veterans Day Scott R
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind
FAWD Thursday Weather 1 WNDU
FAWD Thursday Weather 1 WNDU