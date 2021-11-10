Advertisement

Zoning board approves request for shooting range in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A proposal to bring a shooting range to Mishawaka has been approved by the City Board of Zoning Appeals.

It’s a four-acre lot on the west side of University Drive, just east of Grape Road on the site of a former movie theater.

A company called Shoot Point Blank wants to build a new 15,000 square foot building for retail gun sales and indoor shooting. At Tuesday’s meeting, a representative said the range will have 20 shooting lanes and will have focus on safety and training.

Mishawaka’s BZA unanimously approved the request.

