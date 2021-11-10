Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Michigan siblings seek adoption

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - As you plan for family get-togethers, you may want to consider making room at the table for a pair of Michigan foster children. Grant Me Hope provided the story of 12-year-old Omarayana who is looking for a home for herself and her 11-year old brother, Mikel.

Omarayana likes to make desserts.

“I like baking and drawing. I like to draw anything, and cooking. Brownies are probably the best thing that I bake. They always turn out great,” said Omarayana.

Omarayana’s perfect day would be spent with friends.

“I’d go swimming,” said Omarayana. “We eat a lot of junk. We’d just be talking all night.”

English is her favorite subject in school. She already knows what she wants to do when she grows up. Interior decorating is something she would like to do for a career someday. In fact, she would like to have her own business.

“It’s just fun,” said Omarayana. “It’s like, ‘Oh, this couch would look good with this color, or this bed set will look good with this room.’ I’ve got good taste. Why not do it for a job if you like it?”

Omarayana has a younger brother named Mikel who is also available for adoption. He’s 11-years-old and they can be adopted together.

Click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill passes for Campus View Apartments.
100 Million Dollar Project to start in South Bend
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road...
Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash
The mother of three children killed in a 2018 Fulton County bus crash reunites with the lone...
Brittany Ingle & Maverik Lowe reunite for first time since 2018 Fulton County bus crash
Xfinity
Comcast customers nationwide report widespread outages Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday-Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Extended Thursday-Sunday

Latest News

We're asking you to share photos of your loved ones who have served so we can thank them on air.
Send us your Veterans Day photos!
Christine Karsten digs into the devastating effects of Michiana's epidemic of addiction.
Addiction & Michiana’s Youngest Victims – Part 3
Christine Karsten digs into the devastating effects of Michiana's epidemic of addiction.
Addiction and Michiana’s Youngest Victims – Part 2
Imagination and positive energy are just two traits you’ll find in 8-year-old Treyvar.
Wednesday’s Child: Keeping up with Treyvar!