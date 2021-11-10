Wednesday’s Child: Michigan siblings seek adoption

(WNDU) - As you plan for family get-togethers, you may want to consider making room at the table for a pair of Michigan foster children. Grant Me Hope provided the story of 12-year-old Omarayana who is looking for a home for herself and her 11-year old brother, Mikel.

Omarayana likes to make desserts.

“I like baking and drawing. I like to draw anything, and cooking. Brownies are probably the best thing that I bake. They always turn out great,” said Omarayana.

Omarayana’s perfect day would be spent with friends.

“I’d go swimming,” said Omarayana. “We eat a lot of junk. We’d just be talking all night.”

English is her favorite subject in school. She already knows what she wants to do when she grows up. Interior decorating is something she would like to do for a career someday. In fact, she would like to have her own business.

“It’s just fun,” said Omarayana. “It’s like, ‘Oh, this couch would look good with this color, or this bed set will look good with this room.’ I’ve got good taste. Why not do it for a job if you like it?”

Omarayana has a younger brother named Mikel who is also available for adoption. He’s 11-years-old and they can be adopted together.

Click here for links to Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and Grant Me Hope.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.