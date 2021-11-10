Advertisement

Walton Road bridge in Buchanan Twp. reopens ahead of schedule

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road bridge in Buchanan Township has reopened to traffic much earlier than originally expected.

Work on the bridge started Monday, and it was expected to take place until Nov. 19. But the work ended early, and the bridge reopened at noon on Wednesday.

More bridge work is expected to take place during next year’s construction.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

