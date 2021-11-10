Walton Road bridge in Buchanan Twp. reopens ahead of schedule

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road bridge in Buchanan Township has reopened to traffic much earlier than originally expected.

Work on the bridge started Monday, and it was expected to take place until Nov. 19. But the work ended early, and the bridge reopened at noon on Wednesday.

More bridge work is expected to take place during next year’s construction.

