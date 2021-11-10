One person killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a car crash Tuesday night in Cass County.

It happened on M-152 near Phillips Road in Silver Creek Township just before 6 p.m.

Police say a vehicle heading east crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. Both vehicles became engulfed in fire. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released. The other driver died on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and neither of their identities have been released.

