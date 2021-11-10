New Mishawaka monument honors city’s founding fathers

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka now has a special place to honor its “founding fathers.”

Beutter Park is the new home to Founders Circle where a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon by the riverfront.

Also at the site is a Perkin’s windmill, which is symbolic for the city and Founders Circle.

“The site itself, as it turns out, is very prominent. It’s the site of Mishawaka’s founding. It’s ground zero for the City of Mishawaka, and it’s also where the windmill was manufactured, right on this very site,” explained Mayor Dave Wood.

Alanson Hurd is considered the “Father of Mishawaka.” Other key people include some early industry leaders, politicians, and clergymen.

