Mishawaka Police report recent rise in car thefts & break-ins as winter creeps closer

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of the year where warming up the car becomes part of your morning routine.

But leaving it unsupervised, may leave thieves thanking you.

“People leave their keys in the car, their center console, or on the floorboard. They are leaving their car running when they go into the store and it gets taken,” Mishawaka Assistant Chief Dan Gebo told 16 News Now Wednesday.

According to St. Joseph County Dispatch, a 2011 Ford Taurus was stolen outside a Mishawaka Meijer on Tuesday. It happened after dispatchers say a woman parked her car, left it running with the keys inside and went into the store. When she returned, dispatcher say the car was gone.

Gebo says it’s common mistake many drivers make this time of year.

“In a three month period, we’ve had 52 car thefts. We probably run about 6 or 7 per day,” Gebo says.

However, cars left warming up in the morning is not the only thing thieves are targeting. Gebo says many car break-ins are happening at night.

In the 1600 block of West Indiana Avenue, a video sent to us by a viewer shows a man failing to break into a locked car just after midnight in St. Joseph County.

“We’re seeing a lot of car break-ins mainly between midnight and three o’clock in the morning where you have a group of people going around looking into cars that are looking for credit cards, tools and electronics,” Gebo says.

Although car thefts during the cold is not new to the area, Gebo says most thefts are preventable...so long as drivers take proper precaution.

“Don’t leave your car running, don’t leave your keys in the car, you know just watch for your property and your neighbors,” Gebo says.

If you find yourself in a situation where your car has been stolen, you are asked to call police.

