Medical Monday: Pediatric spine scans

The average kid gets about seven scans that rely on radiation before the age of 18 -- either because they’re ill or they’ve been injured.

Too much radiation in kids has been linked to cancer later in life, but a new device is reducing radiation exposure and its nasty side effects.

Every year, more than 100,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition where there’s a sideways curve of a child’s backbone. For severe cases, surgery may be required. Typically during surgery, surgeons will use a computer-assisted navigation with either an X-ray or a CT scan in the operating room.

“It exposes the patient to radiation, and that leads to risks for infection and blood loss, longer recovery,” says Dr. Raymund Woo, Medical Director of Pediatric Orthopedics at AdventHealth.

But now a new device is reducing radiation exposure to kids. It’s called the 7D flash navigation system.

“It uses the same technology that your cell phone use for facial recognition that unlocks your cell phone,” says Dr. Woo. “So instead of having the camera unlock the cell phone, you’ve got a camera that looks into the patients’ body through the incision.”

The device uses no radiation and increases efficiency for surgeons. For kids, that means less time in the hospital a shorter recovery and getting back to a normal routine sooner.

This technology is typically used for adult patients, but there are two hospitals in the U.S. using this technology for pediatric spine surgery -- AdventHealth in Orlando and Driscoll Children’s Hospital in South Texas.

