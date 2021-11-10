Advertisement

Local veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Retired Army Sgt. Eddie Whippen receives her Quilt of Valor.
Retired Army Sgt. Eddie Whippen receives her Quilt of Valor.(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On the eve of Veterans Day, our nation’s bravest are being honored with handmade keepsakes.

Six veterans received Quilts of Valor at the Mishawaka VA Clinic Wednesday morning. They were nominated for this honor. Members of the South Bend Quilts of Valor chapter made the quilts.

One of the recipients - a Gulf War veteran - is grateful that the community cares about people who’ve served our country.

“I feel honored getting the quilt. I’m glad that we are coming together honoring veterans. And, to me, getting ready to celebrate Veterans Day, it’s, it’s very emotional, you know, for the things that I’ve done and the places I’ve been, and the war I went through. I was honored and blessed for defending my country. And as a veteran, as myself, I will do it again in a second,” remarked Ret. U.S. Army Sgt. Eddie Whippen.

Making the quilts is an indescribable experience for some Quilts of Valor members.

“It’s really hard to explain being able to thank people who have given a part of their lives, or their whole lives, for our country. And it’s been wonderful to be able to meet these people. They’re exceptional people, and it’s just the smallest way that we can give back,” said Erica Broecker with the South Bend chapter.

The South Bend Quilts of Valor chapter is accepting donations for fabric as well as nominations for future recipients.

On Wednesday evening, the chapter presented Quilts of Valor to others affected by war at the Marine Corps League.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill passes for Campus View Apartments.
100 Million Dollar Project to start in South Bend
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road...
Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash
The mother of three children killed in a 2018 Fulton County bus crash reunites with the lone...
Brittany Ingle & Maverik Lowe reunite for first time since 2018 Fulton County bus crash
Xfinity
Comcast customers nationwide report widespread outages Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday-Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Extended Thursday-Sunday

Latest News

As you plan for family get-togethers, you may want to consider making room at the table for a...
Wednesday’s Child: Michigan siblings seek adoption
It's far from finished, but it’s still something to see…
Media tours grounds of Four Winds hotel construction site
Beutter Park is the new home to Founders Circle.
New Mishawaka monument honors city’s founding fathers
She isn’t entirely wrong, but that also doesn’t mean South Bend teachers aren’t getting any...
Clearing up how SBCSC will fund teacher raises as contract negotiations reach impasse
As you plan for family get-togethers, you may want to consider making room at the table for a...
Wednesday’s Child: Michigan siblings seek adoption