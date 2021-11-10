Local veterans receive Quilts of Valor

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On the eve of Veterans Day, our nation’s bravest are being honored with handmade keepsakes.

Six veterans received Quilts of Valor at the Mishawaka VA Clinic Wednesday morning. They were nominated for this honor. Members of the South Bend Quilts of Valor chapter made the quilts.

One of the recipients - a Gulf War veteran - is grateful that the community cares about people who’ve served our country.

“I feel honored getting the quilt. I’m glad that we are coming together honoring veterans. And, to me, getting ready to celebrate Veterans Day, it’s, it’s very emotional, you know, for the things that I’ve done and the places I’ve been, and the war I went through. I was honored and blessed for defending my country. And as a veteran, as myself, I will do it again in a second,” remarked Ret. U.S. Army Sgt. Eddie Whippen.

Making the quilts is an indescribable experience for some Quilts of Valor members.

“It’s really hard to explain being able to thank people who have given a part of their lives, or their whole lives, for our country. And it’s been wonderful to be able to meet these people. They’re exceptional people, and it’s just the smallest way that we can give back,” said Erica Broecker with the South Bend chapter.

The South Bend Quilts of Valor chapter is accepting donations for fabric as well as nominations for future recipients.

On Wednesday evening, the chapter presented Quilts of Valor to others affected by war at the Marine Corps League.

