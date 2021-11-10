Advertisement

Local Marines celebrate 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November 10th is the 246th birthday of the U.S Marine Corps.

In South Bend, the Marine Corps League is celebrating Wednesday night.

Quilts of valor will be there, presenting quilts to 10 service members. There will also be a ceremony for the Birthday Ball.

“Marines have such camaraderie, brotherhood, and it’s a title you earn,” said Sam Alameda, USMC 1st Sgt. Retired. “It’s not given. We’re fiercely proud of that.”

The U.S. Marine Corps was founded on November 10th, 1775.

