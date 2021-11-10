Local Marines celebrate 246th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November 10th is the 246th birthday of the U.S Marine Corps.

In South Bend, the Marine Corps League is celebrating Wednesday night.

Quilts of valor will be there, presenting quilts to 10 service members. There will also be a ceremony for the Birthday Ball.

“Marines have such camaraderie, brotherhood, and it’s a title you earn,” said Sam Alameda, USMC 1st Sgt. Retired. “It’s not given. We’re fiercely proud of that.”

The U.S. Marine Corps was founded on November 10th, 1775.

