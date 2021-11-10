Advertisement

Forest River RV expanding to Ligonier

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIGONIER, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the largest RV manufacturers in North America is bringing hundreds of new jobs to northeast Indiana.

Forest River RV, which is based in Elkhart, is expanding to Ligonier. The expansion will bring about 500 new jobs to Noble County.

The company is using three buildings to house their production, parts, and service center. It will start ramping up production later this month.

