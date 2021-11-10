First Alert Weather Day(s) Issued for Thursday and the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Dense Fog Advisory for all Michiana counties through 9am EST. Widespread areas of dense fog are expected. Give yourself some extra time heading out the door, slow down and use those low beams! Once the fog lifts, we have a very nice day on tap. Highs reaching back into the upper 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds. It will turn breezy by the afternoon with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. High of 58.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Staying breezy with clouds sticking around ahead of our next system for Thursday. Lows staying very warm, in the lower 50s. Low of 50.

THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy and breezy during the morning with scattered showers moving in by late morning. The rain will continue on and off throughout the day as the cold front moves across Michiana. Winds will be gusting upwards of 45 miles per hour at times. As the cold front exits to the East by the late afternoon, temperatures begin to fall. The 30s are expected by Friday morning. High of 58.

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and West will create a chill in Michiana. Most of the area will see the chance for a few rain showers during the day with a high in the lower to middle 40s. By the evening we could mix in some rain and snow showers as the temperatures drop into the 30s. High of 42.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and snow showers are possible downwind of Lake Michigan. A light slushy accumulation is possible in Northern areas but mainly on grassy surfaces. By Saturday evening we will need to watch for a few slick spots on the roadways. High of 38.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cloudy and breezy with rain and snow showers likely throughout the day. A light and slushy accumulation is possible on mainly grassy surfaces. Watch for a few slick spots on the roadways. High of 36.

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

Monday’s High: 56

Monday’s Low: 37

Precipitation: Trace

Snowfall: 0.0″

