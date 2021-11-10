Advertisement

Elkhart Co. Homicide Unit investigating after body found in woods

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Wednesday afternoon.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Corwin Drive and North Shore Drive in Elkhart at approximately 4:22 p.m.

Responding Deputies located a deceased individual and secured the area for investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. Information is limited due to the preliminary nature of the investigation.

