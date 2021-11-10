Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill passes for Campus View Apartments.
100 Million Dollar Project to start in South Bend
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road...
Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash
The mother of three children killed in a 2018 Fulton County bus crash reunites with the lone...
Brittany Ingle & Maverik Lowe reunite for first time since 2018 Fulton County bus crash
Xfinity
Comcast customers nationwide report widespread outages Tuesday morning
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
South Bend police investigating shooting on southeast side

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: About 900,000 kids got virus shots in 1st week
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act
Judge Bruce Schroeder said police stopped someone filming jurors' arrival at the Kyle...
Judge: Someone caught filming Rittenhouse jurors
South Bend Superintendent talks teacher negotiations
South Bend Superintendent talks teacher negotiations
Interview with SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings