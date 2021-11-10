4 students charged following Clay HS fight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four students are facing charges in the juvenile justice system after a large fight broke out at Clay High School last month.

On October 19th, St. Joseph County Police reported students were evacuated from the school for a suspected gas leak, and multiple fights happened when students went back inside the building.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office told 16 News Now the allegations against the four students range from disorderly conduct to resisting law enforcement as well as battery against a public safety official.

