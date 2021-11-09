Advertisement

WANTED: Hunters to help hungry Hoosiers through deer donation program

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind hunters and landowners about their deer and...
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind hunters and landowners about their deer and livestock donation program.(Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind hunters and landowners about their deer and livestock donation program.

After you’ve filled your freezer, just take your deer to a participating meat processor, and make sure you mention it’s a donation for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

Once the meat is processed, it goes to one of many food relief organizations across Indiana.

To find a list of participating meat processors near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road...
Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash
Motorcyclist killed in Three Oaks crash
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
South Bend police investigating shooting on southeast side
Investigation underway after one person shot in South Bend
The mother of three children killed in a 2018 Fulton County bus crash reunites with the lone...
Brittany Ingle & Maverik Lowe reunite for first time since 2018 Fulton County bus crash

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday-Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday-Sunday
Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to...
Ask the Doctor: 11/9/2021
The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the...
FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on Michigan cold case
Whether we’re ready or not, it won’t be long before we see snow on the ground.
Tips on making sure your tires are ready for winter