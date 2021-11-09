WANTED: Hunters to help hungry Hoosiers through deer donation program
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind hunters and landowners about their deer and livestock donation program.
After you’ve filled your freezer, just take your deer to a participating meat processor, and make sure you mention it’s a donation for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Once the meat is processed, it goes to one of many food relief organizations across Indiana.
To find a list of participating meat processors near you, click here.
