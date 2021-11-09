TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Miami Road in St. Joseph Co. closing Wednesday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Miami Road between Roosevelt Road and Madison Road in St. Joseph County will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Crews will be repairing the pavement in the northbound lane. A detour route will be posted that will direct around the closure by utilizing Roosevelt and Madison roads to Ironwood Drive.

Work should be complete within the day.

