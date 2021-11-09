Advertisement

Tips on making sure your tires are ready for winter

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whether we’re ready or not, it won’t be long before we see snow on the ground.

TJ Campbell, the tire information and testing manager at Tire Rack, said now is the time to make sure your tires are properly inflated.

It’s also important to check the tread depth, and you can do this by placing a quarter into the tread grooves.

If you can see the top of Washington’s head, then it’s time to replace your tires.

“It [may] feel like everything’s fine, my tires have all the grip that I need. And that’s true, in the dry and nice conditions,” Campbell said. “But as soon as you add rain, snow, it will become very apparent very quickly just how potentially inadequate your tires are. "

And if you’re wondering what type of tires to get right now as winter approaches, Campbell said winter tires provide the best traction in cold and wet weather.

For more tips, watch the above videos.

