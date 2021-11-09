Still Mild...for Now...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HERE WE GO... A blast of colder air, and eventually some snow, is still on tap for our weekend. The blast of wind and rain will come Thursday afternoon and night, so we have a First Alert Weather Day for that. But the bigger issue is the weekend as times of rain and snow are likely. No, it should not be a big snow, but the fact that it’s our first is the reason for the second First Alert Weather Day. Just remember to take it easy while driving or walking, especially at night when the colder temperatures occur. Already warming up a bit by the middle of next week...

Tonight: A sprinkle in spots this evening, then partial clearing. Low: 35, Wind: ENE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy and mild. High: 58, Wind: ESE 6-12

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower possible. Low: 50

Thursday: Cloudy and mild early, then becoming rain and eventually windy. High: 58, falling late

