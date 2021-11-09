St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit expands statewide, receives more funding to help catch criminals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Out of 92 counties in Indiana, St. Joseph County has been one of the very few with a High Tech Crimes Unit.

“This is recording latitude, longitude, speed. We are able to extract that off of the phone, and build this type of an animation,” Cyber Crimes Director Mitch Kajzer says.

One that has proven success which is why after recent legislation, the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council is now funding eight new hubs across the state to join them.

“We’re no longer going to be just St. Joseph County. We are going to cover eight counties now where we are doing all of there digital forensics for them,” Kajzer says.

“This legislation allows us to expand, but it also allows us to network with the nine other high tech crime units in the state of Indiana,” St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter says.

Each unit is slated to receive a $285,000 in 2022 and 2023. According to Kajzzer, the funding will go toward personnel, training, hardware, and software that will not only help track down criminals, but speed up investigations.

“It allows us to go in an area that no one has ever thought to go in before. To be able to get to not just the phone, but the locations of where people were, who they’re contacting, what you’re looking at, it gives us a cleaner and clearer picture of what occurred and caused that crime and hold that person accountable,” Cotter says.

Whether it means tracking someone’s phone or tracing someone’s digital history, Cotter says investigators have their eyes on getting every investigation right.

“It’s not just going after perpetrators, it’s going after the truth. We’re trying to find out what happened whether it helps identify a person or it exonerates a person,” Cotter says.

Kajzer says the St. Joseph County Cyber Crimes Unit, also known as the county’s High Tech Crimes Unit, will be funding five of the 20 students who are already a part of the cyber crimes team right away. As for the other newly added crime units across the state, the majority are expected to be fully operational by the beginning of the new year.

