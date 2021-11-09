Shining a light on solar

(WNDU) - Florida is still the Sunshine State, but a new day is dawning in Indiana where interest in solar energy development is rapidly rising.

The Hoosier state currently ranks fourth in the nation in terms of the projected growth of solar power production over the next five years.

In Logansport, Indiana, founding fathers left behind a waterfront power plant that runs on coal, and a drinking water plant that draws from the Eel River.

The city is now tearing down both structures and turning the page.

“Logansport wants to draw in and be recognized as being on the front edge, you know, for a small town that is trying to grow and expand,” said Logansport Utilities Director Greg Toth.

Logansport is now recognized as having the only solar field in the State of Indiana located entirely within municipal boundaries.

The city’s 120-year plus history of producing electricity has been restored and reimagined.

“It is right at the edge of our city limits, bordering the county and it’s only, it’s only, it’s only 80-acres, it seems like a lot but it’s not for a solar field. You can see them eight, ten times that size. For us, it was the perfect size and it fit right into an area that, that had some old industrial sites on it,” Toth explained.

Suddenly there are a lot of solar projects looking for a place to land on Indiana land.

On a warm October day, Andrew Harding was on his front porch tending to brisket in a smoker. Just across the street from his home east of New Carlisle, the Olive Solar Farm has been operating since 2016.

“They don’t make noise. You don’t ever hear it or anything. Not really a bother,” he told 16 News Now.

Harding’s next-door neighbor expressed the same sentiments.

“We do need to go to more solar electric and do away with some of the carbon problems you know, so I guess it’s a good thing,” said Beatrice Minich.

After all, the Olive Solar Farm is much less imposing than the towering natural agas fired power plant that looms beyond their back yards.

The scenario was much different in the wide-open agricultural spaces of Elkhart County.

Last month, plans for an 850-acre solar farm were unanimously voted down by elected officials after grass roots opponents expressed concerns over property values and aesthetics.

“You know, I didn’t move into the country to have those views. I moved in to see, you know, the corn, soybeans, I moved in to see the wildlife running through the field,” said project opponent Adam Young. “It is an industrial solar complex, so it is a power plant.”

Back to Logansport, Gloria Torres felt powerless as the city’s solar project crept into the backyard of her home in the county.

“Well, we’re standing in my back yard there are play areas for my children, my foster kids, and then back here is the solar panels which are so dangerous for little ones,” Torres said.

Torres has lived here for 20-years. She says she stopped taking in foster kids for fear they would kick their soccer ball over the barbed wire fence and try to retrieve it. “Before this, you feel free. You come out and you feel free. You feel fresh, you feel like this is home. Now it’s different. It feels like you’re being invaded.”

“Playing nice with the neighbors is important, and there are some people nearby,” explained Greg Toth. He promised more landscaping work would be done that would help hide the farm0. “That’s why the buffer, the tree buffer around it and some of the other things that we want to make sure that it’s got as little visual impact as it can.”

While Torres sees the environmentally friendly forest through the promised tree buffer, she can’t help but feel that she is being asked to sacrifice too much. “I’m not against, you know, this clean environment or I would say this clean electricity, but not next to homes because what they do to the homes and the people that live in them, you changed their lives.”

There are conflicting studies on the impact of solar farms on property values.

One from the University of Rhode Island found property values near solar farms dropped 1.7 percent.

Another study dealt with nine solar farms in Indiana and Illinois and found “no consistent negative impact on the value of nearby properties.”

