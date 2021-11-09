New MRI technology at South Bend Orthopaedics makes scans faster

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MRI scanning technology at South Bend Orthopaedics just got an upgrade.

If you’ve ever gotten an MRI, you know that scans can be uncomfortable and can take up to 45 minutes to complete. Doctors say this new MRI machine is the most advanced system in Michiana, and it cuts scanning time in half, while increasing patient comfort.

The company hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate these latest advancements in technology.

“This machine dampens the sound, gives you good music to listen to, gives you a larger space to sit in and cuts the MRI time in half,” says A.J. Mencias, physician president of South Bend Orthopaedics. “But it more importantly than anything gives you better imaging, gives you a better picture, and allows the doctor to be better at diagnosing your problem.”

Dr. Mencias says the investment in this new technology is all part of their goal to show South Bend how committed they are to taking care of their patients.

