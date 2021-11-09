LOGAN Distribution center welcomes people of all abilities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A distribution center in South Bend is serving as a training center and inclusive workspace for people of all abilities.

It’s being run by LOGAN, a non-profit organization that offers resources and opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The new center is located at 5565 Dylan Drive in Suite 100. LOGAN hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to mark the occasion.

“This opens up amazing possibilities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to find the jobs they deserve,” says Christina Herceg Tembo, chief marketing officer for LOGAN Community Resources.

There are currently 30 people working at the distribution center.

