Gov. Whitmer visits first lead service line replacement construction site in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited a construction site in Benton Harbor Tuesday, where lead service lines are being replaced.

Whitmer also attended a weekly local community meeting and listened to local leaders and residents.

Whitmer says she’s proud of the progress they’re making to replace lead pipes, and she is confident the city can meet their goal of replacing 100 percent of those pipes in 18 months.

For questions about lead, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. You can also visit Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

