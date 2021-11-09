Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicks off ‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program’

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is kicking off the 15th year of its “Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.”

The program provides weekend food bags to more than 2,500 students in five counties across northern Indiana.

Its mission is to meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and during school vacations.

“Something that we’ve known over the past several years is that for many kids in our community, school meals are their most reliable meals,” says Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “It’s really an important program, but we can’t do it without the generosity of our organizations.”

The Jordan Automotive Group has been the program’s presenting sponsor since 2009.

To make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road...
Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash
Motorcyclist killed in Three Oaks crash
Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, the department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 1700...
South Bend police investigating shooting on southeast side
Investigation underway after one person shot in South Bend
Bill passes for Campus View Apartments.
100 Million Dollar Project to start in South Bend

Latest News

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind hunters and landowners about their deer and...
WANTED: Hunters to help hungry Hoosiers through deer donation program
The program provides weekend food bags to more than 2,500 students in five counties across...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicks off ‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program’
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry wants to remind hunters and landowners about their deer and...
WANTED: Hunters to help hungry Hoosiers through deer donation program
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday-Saturday
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday-Sunday