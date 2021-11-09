Food Bank of Northern Indiana kicks off ‘Food 4 Kids Backpack Program’

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is kicking off the 15th year of its “Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.”

The program provides weekend food bags to more than 2,500 students in five counties across northern Indiana.

Its mission is to meet the needs of hungry children by providing them with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and during school vacations.

“Something that we’ve known over the past several years is that for many kids in our community, school meals are their most reliable meals,” says Marijo Martinec, executive director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “It’s really an important program, but we can’t do it without the generosity of our organizations.”

The Jordan Automotive Group has been the program’s presenting sponsor since 2009.

To make a donation, click here.

